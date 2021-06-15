Repubblika Proposes Ban On Snap Elections In 25-Page Proposal For Curbing ‘Immature’ Electoral Abuse 

Civil society group Repubblika has published a series of proposals, including opening up Malta’s electoral process to independent observers, with the aim of strengthening Malta’s electoral process and of curbing the abuse of power of incumbency.



Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday dismissed rumours of an early election – but with both parties kicking into election mode, it is fair to say that the general election will be driving the vast majority of decisions taken by politicians over the coming months.

Repubblika’s 25-page document was published during a press conference today, with president Robert Aquilina stressing the importance of free and fair elections for the functioning of any democracy.

He said that while most of the abuses of the power of incumbency that take place in the run up to elections were not new, this was no reason not to challenge the status quo.

“Without a doubt, the fact that elections fall solely within the competence of politicians themselves, does not help. Nor does the fact that rules governing what a caretaker government can and can’t do are non-existent,” Aquilina said.

He pointed out that many practices commonly seen during election periods, like politicians offering favours and gifts, amounted to corruption according to Malta’s laws.

Clientelism and the misuse of public funds, he said, were at the heart of Malta’s political system despite clearly being illegal.

“It is shameful of the Maltese political class, which with a grave lack of maturity, seriousness and honesty, is not able to stop these unacceptable practices itself,” Aquilina said.

So what is Repubblika proposing?