Repubblika Proposes Ban On Snap Elections In 25-Page Proposal For Curbing ‘Immature’ Electoral Abuse
Civil society group Repubblika has published a series of proposals, including opening up Malta’s electoral process to independent observers, with the aim of strengthening Malta’s electoral process and of curbing the abuse of power of incumbency.
Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday dismissed rumours of an early election – but with both parties kicking into election mode, it is fair to say that the general election will be driving the vast majority of decisions taken by politicians over the coming months.
Repubblika’s 25-page document was published during a press conference today, with president Robert Aquilina stressing the importance of free and fair elections for the functioning of any democracy.
He said that while most of the abuses of the power of incumbency that take place in the run up to elections were not new, this was no reason not to challenge the status quo.
“Without a doubt, the fact that elections fall solely within the competence of politicians themselves, does not help. Nor does the fact that rules governing what a caretaker government can and can’t do are non-existent,” Aquilina said.
He pointed out that many practices commonly seen during election periods, like politicians offering favours and gifts, amounted to corruption according to Malta’s laws.
Clientelism and the misuse of public funds, he said, were at the heart of Malta’s political system despite clearly being illegal.
“It is shameful of the Maltese political class, which with a grave lack of maturity, seriousness and honesty, is not able to stop these unacceptable practices itself,” Aquilina said.
So what is Repubblika proposing?
1. Politicians actually not breaking the law.
Repubblika said that before any changes were implemented, it was essential for Malta’s political class to actually stop breaking existing laws and regulations. In this regard, Repubblika said it expected enforcement agencies to take electoral corruption seriously and step up their efforts to curb abuses.
2. More resources for the independent media.
The civil society group is also calling for better resources to be provided to the country’s independent media and civil society in general in order for them to be better able to monitor elections. This, the group believes, is needed in order to call out unethical behaviour. The organisation is also calling for Malta’s elections to be open to unaffiliated observers.
3. Remove option to call snap election.
Repubblika has also proposed giving parliament a fixed term in order to eliminate the unfair advantage the government of the day has in being able to call an election without consulting the Opposition.
4. Restrictions on government discretion in final year of legislature.
Another proposal is for mechanisms to be implemented that would reduce abuses of the power of incumbency in the final year of the legislature. This is intended to diminish a government’s ability to dish out contracts for electoral purposes.
This would include a ban on engaging staff in certain types of roles within the public sector.
5. Have Auditor General review elections.
Another of the organisation’s proposals is to have the remit of the Auditor General broadened, in order to allow them to probe the use of public funds for partisan campaigning.
