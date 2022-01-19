Repubblika Urges Police Not To Fear Political Power After Joseph Muscat’s Attack

Repubblika has urged the police not to fear political power after former Joseph Muscat publicly criticised the for the way they carried out a raid on his Burmarrad home this morning.

“Institutions shouldn’t fear political power when there is serious suspicion of corruption and we support the inquiring magistrate and the police in their work,” Repubblika said in a statement.

Repubblika noted that the police raid was a result of a magisterial inquiry into the Vitals Global Healthcare deal that it had requested back in 2018.

“A few days ago, we had asked for an update on this inquiry and said it would be good to note any progress that has been made.”

They voiced their concern at Muscat’s statement that he had been informed in advance that he was going to be raided.

“We aren’t surprised that he still has corrupt allies within institutions who are helping him evade justice. Despite this, we are convinced that Muscat and his friends will pay for what they’ve done.”