Repubblika Withdraws Judicial Appointments Case Despite ECJ Judgment Opening Door To Further Action 

Civil society group Repubblika this morning withdrew a legal challenge it had filed against the government’s appointment of new members of the judiciary, despite an ECJ referral having set a precedent that would allow it to take the case forward. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, appearing for Repubblika, said that the case was no longer necessary since important reforms had been implemented since the case was filed in April 2019, when the civil society group had objected to the appointment of three judges and three new magistrates. Repubblika had argued that no further judicial appointments should be made until a system of appointments was implemented that could guarantee judicial independence. The case was eventually referred to the European Court of Justice by Judge Mark Chetcuti.

The case was filed as a result of the government’s decision to appoint new members of the judiciary despite the fact that a Venice Commission review of Malta’s judicial system had recommended that the system be improved, a recommendation the government had accepted and pledged to implement. Last month, the ECJ ruled that the system of judicial appointments in place at the time did not breach EU law, though it did set a precedent that prohibits any regression in the rule of law across the EU. The decision will likely set a precedent for future challenges to government actions that could be deemed to weaken the rule of law, something Repubblika said it was proud of.