Rescue Mission On Dingli Cliffs Saves Two ‘Exhausted’ Dogs In Need Of Medical Care

Two dogs have been rescued from the cliffs near Imtaħleb, Dingli, in a brave mission by Malta’s Civil Protection Department.

The dogs had initially been reported as missing, leading to a party of firefighters from Xemxija initiating a search to locate and find them. The rescue mission went well into the night, and the search was eventually called off, but it was back on after the dogs’ owner managed to find them, exhausted and in need of veterinary attention.

“Civil Protection Fire Fighters were called in once again and the dogs were loaded on stretchers over two to three kilometres of rough terrain, then loaded onto a rescue 4WD until the dogs were handed over to an awaiting Animal Welfare Ambulance. Wishing both dogs a speedy recovery!” the rescuers said, sharing photos from the mission.