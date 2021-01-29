Rescue Operation Underway After One Person Falls In Balluta Valley

A rescue operation is underway after an individual fell in the valley near Balluta Bay.

According to the police, the person fell one storey into the valley at around 4pm.

A rescue operation is underway with ambulance and CPD on site. In images and videos sent to Lovin Malta, several rescue personnel can be seen searching the valley as part of the operation.

The identity of the person is currently unknown.

