Rescue Operation Underway In Armier For Man In Distress
A rescue operation is currently underway in Armier, Mellieħa, after a man found himself in distress after a bad fall, police have confirmed with Lovin Malta.
At least three Civil Protection Department vehicles have been sent on site, alongside at least one fire engine and a medical team.
It as yet unknown what led to the man’s fall, nor how serious his injuries are – but a sizeable rescue team is being assembled to rescue the man and offer him prompt medical assistance.
His condition is as yet unknown.
This is a developing story.