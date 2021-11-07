د . إAEDSRر . س

Rescue Operation Underway To Free Trapped Rabat Man In Ħal-Farruġ Crash

A rescue operation is underway to free a driver who is trapped in his vehicle following a collision in Luqa.

Police told Lovin Malta that a 49-year-old man from Rabat was currently trapped inside his vehicle, a Kia Optima, after it crashed into a parked trailer at around 1.45pm today on Ħal-Farruġ Road, Luqa.

Authorities have closed off the road as the operation is underway. 

Members from the Fire Department, Civil Protection Unit, medical services as well as police officers were on scene to assist.

The condition of the man is still unknown.

