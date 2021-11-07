Rescue Operation Underway To Free Trapped Rabat Man In Ħal-Farruġ Crash

A rescue operation is underway to free a driver who is trapped in his vehicle following a collision in Luqa.

Police told Lovin Malta that a 49-year-old man from Rabat was currently trapped inside his vehicle, a Kia Optima, after it crashed into a parked trailer at around 1.45pm today on Ħal-Farruġ Road, Luqa.

Authorities have closed off the road as the operation is underway.