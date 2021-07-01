Resident Sounds Alarm Over Sliema Becoming ‘Craziest Unsafe Town’ After Daylight Robbery Of Government Vouchers From Postwoman

“Our government vouchers were all stolen from her in broad daylight. What a joke, in all my life living in Sliema I have never encountered such mishaps,” the woman posted in a private Facebook group.

“Sliema has become one of the craziest unsafe towns on the island. This morning I found an empty-handed post woman behind our door, shocked at what had happened to her.

A distressed woman has taken to Facebook to decry how dangerous Sliema has become after a postwoman was robbed of a set of vouchers she was delivering in the town.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the police about the incident, with a spokesperson confirming that a police report had been filed.

The incident, the spokesperson said, had occurred at roughly 10:45am in Tower Road.

They confirmed that two sheets of vouchers, worth €200, had been reported stolen, adding that police investigations were currently underway.

Malta’s second round of vouchers were launched in May with some 120,000 people having downloaded them online by the beginning of June. Those who chose not to download them in electronic form are being sent their vouchers through the post.

With a public investment of €50 million, the voucher scheme is giving people in Malta money to spend at establishments that had to close their doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Four vouchers of €15 each can be spent at restaurants, hotels, bars, accommodation and diving outlets, while another four vouchers worth €10 each can be spent at retail outlets, hairdressers, beauty parlours, gyms, gift shops, clubs, museums, art shops and others.

The vouchers are valid till the end of September.

What do you make of this story?