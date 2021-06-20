Residents Launch Petition Opposing 65 Unit Apartment Complex Near Countryside In Lija Outskirts

Residents of Lija have launched a petition in opposition to the construction of an apartment complex on the outskirts of the village, which they say will ruin the area’s character. The development has been proposed in Triq il-Mitħna which lies on the edge of the development zone. If accepted, it would see an existing farm demolished and replaced with 65 residential units and 163 underground garages. Among residents’ concerns are that such a residential complex, in addition to being incongruous with the characteristics of the area, would create excessive pressure on the utility services, given the large increase in residency that it would bring to the street. The resulting increase in traffic is another concern cited by the residents, with over 100 objections sent to the Planning Authority in relation to the proposal, including by the Lija local council.

It is worth noting that the proposed development is only possible because of a change in zoning that was approved last year. The application had been recommended for refusal by the case officer, given that it did not constitute a minor amendment as required by the relevant policy for judging the request. It was also objected to by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) which said that the proposal involved in principle “commitment for urban sprawl beyond existing development zones”. “This extensive land up-take would occur at the expense of the adjacent countryside and would also result in further degradation of the rural landscape. The entire surrounding area beyond the development zone is designated as being ODZ with the specific aim of excluding built development and avoiding its adverse environmental implications at source,” ERA had noted in relation to the rezoning. It warned that changing the development boundaries would “intensify development pressures at the urban-rural interface, with consequent indirect repercussions on its further disturbance and degradation”.

The proposed development