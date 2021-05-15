Residents Mobilise Against Relocation Of Oil Tank Cleaning Facility To Marsa

A group of Marsa residents has voiced its opposition to a decision to relocate an oil tank cleaning facility to Marsa.

Addressing a protest this morning, representatives of the civil society group Moviment Graffitti slammed the government for stealthily deciding to transfer the tanks to Marsa, without having carried out any studies or consultation beforehand, insisting that all plans for the relocation be scrapped.

Last month, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg announced that the tanks would finally be moved out of Fort Ricasoli, a decision Moviment Graffitti said it welcomed, adding however that the government could not solve one problem by creating another.

The group said it had consulted with experts in the field and had been informed that Marsa, “due to its topography and socio-economic activity, is not suitable for oil cleaning activity since fumes generated from oil cleaning will remain trapped in the town, close to residents, students and workers”.