Resigned PL MP Silvio Grixti Allegedly Signed Fraudulent Sick Notes And Documents 

Silvio Grixti, the Labour Party MP who has resigned because of a police investigation, reportedly signed fraudulent sick notes and other documents in his capacity as a doctor.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that the investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Investigation Department. However, details on the actual intricacies of the operation remain scant.

Grixti is yet to be charged but is currently out on police bail.

The case seems a little bit like history repeating itself with Stephen Spiteri also facing allegations of fraudulently filling out sick notes following an investigation by Lovin Malta.

Unfortunately, little action was taken then, with delays by the Medical Council leading to Spiteri filing a constitutional case.

Grixti is a lesser-known backbencher and is one of the few government MPs who is not part of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s cabinet.

He was elected off of the third district, which is where he operates as a doctor.

Grixti’s sudden resignation has stunned the island and brought renewed focus on the lack of action against other MPs also subject to a criminal investigation.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana, who is subject to investigation over a dodgy direct order she handed out to her partner, Daniel Bogdanovic, has refused to resign, with Abela also refusing to take action.

It remains to be seen whether Grixti will be actually charged with any offences. He is being represented by Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono.

