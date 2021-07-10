Restaurant Lobby Urges Maltese Businesses To Get Vaccinated To Preserve ‘Positive Economic Vibe’

One of Malta’s restaurant lobbies is encouraging its members to get vaccinated in order to help preserve the current positive economic vibe amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It is imperative that all those who are reluctant to get jabbed assume their responsibilities bearing in mind that they are doing so to the detriment of the business community in general and their fellow citizens as well,” the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) said in a statement.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced a new set of restrictions including shutting down English language schools.

Moreover, travellers will be barred from entering Malta unless they are in possession of a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

“ACE strongly supports Minister Fearne’s statements yesterday,” it said. “Restaurateurs are urged to kindly encourage their management and staff to heed to the health ministry’s advice in getting vaccinated also”.

The restaurant lobby also appealed for an initiative to be launched between the government and business community to recognise businesses that have a majority of their staff vaccinated as being a “covid-compliant” establishment.

Malta experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week with active cases now standing at 252. It appears that the majority of new cases are incoming tourists with reports that 71 Italian students are currently in quarantine.

While embracing the new measures, the ACE noted that closing off travel between Malta and the UK would be detrimental to local businesses.

“It is important that we keep in mind that this source market generated 650,000 tourists in 2019 which was practically one-fourth of the whole tourist presence,” it said.

“Therefore, ACE stresses that, while health necessities are necessary, the sustainability of the hospitality sector which employs a labour force of more than 25,000 people is equally as important as the needs of managing COVID-19 as best we can.”

“A third closure should not even be considered,” it ended.

