Restoration Of St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral In Valletta Moves Ahead As Scaffolding Is Completed

A group dedicated to saving Valletta’s skyline has shared a positive development in their efforts.

‘Save The Valletta Skyline’ has just announced the completion of the essential scaffolding structure for St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta.

The bracing structure around the spire will keep the building in place to permit crucial work to take place.

‘Save The Valletta Skyline’ is a non-government organisation that has been devoted to raising funds for the imminent restoration of the Cathedral.

They are on a mission to keep save the Cathedral from collapse, as it is in dire need of restoration.