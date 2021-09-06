Restoration Of St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral In Valletta Moves Ahead As Scaffolding Is Completed
A group dedicated to saving Valletta’s skyline has shared a positive development in their efforts.
‘Save The Valletta Skyline’ has just announced the completion of the essential scaffolding structure for St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta.
The bracing structure around the spire will keep the building in place to permit crucial work to take place.
‘Save The Valletta Skyline’ is a non-government organisation that has been devoted to raising funds for the imminent restoration of the Cathedral.
They are on a mission to keep save the Cathedral from collapse, as it is in dire need of restoration.
The Pro-Cathedral is situated in Independence Square in Valletta and was built between 1839 and 1844.
A “pro-cathedral” is a church with cathedral status that is not recognised as being the main cathedral. It is one of three cathedrals of the Anglican Diocese of Gibraltar in Europe.
The roof of the cathedral had collapsed during World War 2, but most of the structure remained intact and only suffered minor damages.
