Restorative Justice Programme Launched In Malta To Help Youths Choose Reconciliation Over Retribution 

Maltese youngsters will be encouraged to choose dialogue and reconciliation over retribution through a restorative justice programme launched today.

Restorative justice refers to a system of criminal justice that focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large.

The initiative is being led by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society (MFWS), the Justice Ministry and the Education Ministry.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said the government, together with the MFWS, had decided to embark on the project in order to address the “disconnect between the country’s institutions and the community”.

“We plan to introduce a series of restorative justice programmes that will have an impact on the criminal justice process,” he said, adding that the present system was often criticised for being too punitive.

“What we are empowering today will empower students to resolve conflicts by themselves or in small groups. Fortunately, there are the resources to train educators in the area of restorative justice and to develop a plan,” Zammit Lewis said.