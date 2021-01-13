Return Of The Arrows: Spray-Painted Signs Show Up In Maltese Countryside Again

Park ranger and environmentalist Cami Appelgren took to social media to condemn such actions.

Five months after Malta charged a Frenchman for spray-painting arrows at Majjistral Park, black, blue, and red markings have been found sprayed onto more countryside surfaces.

“Who is the person hellbent on continuing to ruin our natural environment by spray painting?“ Appelgren said.

“Didn’t €20,000 in personal guarantee and bail scare you enough?” she said in reference to the fine a previous person was given due to damaging the land.

Back in August, 73-year-old French marathon organiser Serge Morel-Jean was accused of causing wilful damage to government property after spray-painting red arrows at Majjistral Park.

The cost of repairing such damages exceeded €2,500 and he was given bail against a €10,000 guarantee and €10,000 deposit.

“To the person doing this, learn your trails or quit. You chose the worst way to mark trails,“ the environmentalist continued.

“To the government – may it be time to officially mark trails with natural-looking material?“

Morel-Jean was asked to prove that the red markings were removable by water. During an inspection however, it was found that the method used to remove the paint was not in line with what was approved by the authorities.

This led to the marathon organiser being taken to court.

Appelgren asked the general public to film similar incidents and report them to the nearest police station if they ever came across them.

