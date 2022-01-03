REVEALED: Sliema Murder Suspect Harassed Women Across Malta, Multiple Victims Claim
Scores of women across Malta have claimed they were harassed by Abner George Aquilina, the 20-year-old man currently suspected of murdering Paulina Dembska.
Lovin Malta has received numerous screenshots from messages sent by Aquilina, from his personal profile and other fake profiles on social media.
In most, Aquilina makes repeated requests for sexual interaction with the women, at points even threatening that he will simply show up to where they live or work. Aquilina would send either voice notes or messages to the women he was harassing online.
Some have claimed that they even reported Aquilina to the police over the harassment. However, it appears that little action was taken in this regard. Lovin Malta has reached out to police.
At one point, he even threatened to commit suicide if one woman did not return his advances.
“This is an example of what happens when we don’t take inappropriate comments and catcalling seriously,” one woman said.
“Of course sometimes we don’t know any better and we just shrug things off and don’t take them as seriously as we don’t really see much of it.”
“Us as women shouldn’t always have guys like him talk to us this way, this is why we as women are always afraid to do little things just as walking by yourself.”
Aquilina was arrested on 2nd January in Balluta, soon after the lifeless body of Dembska was discovered in the nearby Independence Gardens.
Just half an hour before his arrest, Aquilina allegedly appeared at the Balluta Church, which is close to where Dembska was discovered. He reportedly approached the altar and caused a scene, overturning some seats.
Sources said that when a man approached him to usher him away, the suspect referred to what he had done with a woman moments before.
Lovin Malta has revealed how Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.
He has since been referred to Mount Carmel Hospital, while police struggle to find any link between the two. Interrogation has since been suspended, but investigations continue.
The murder has shocked the nation, with many pointing to the country’s long-standing issues with femicide and violence against women. However, others have placed further emphasis on the issues of mental health in Malta.
If you or someone you know needs to talk about their mental health, please call national support service 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com; the Richmond Foundation’s OLLI.chat to get in touch online; or the Kif Int? website.
