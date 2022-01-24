REVIEW: Blood On The Crown Is A Watchable Maltese Drama That Could Have Been So Much More

No matter what one may think of ‘Blood on the Crown’ (‘Storbju’, to give you its local title), one thing is certain: this is a historic film for Malta.

Historic in more than one sense. Firstly, it deals with the bloody struggle for independence against British rule in 1919. Secondly, of course, is that it’s a locally produced movie that has managed to nab two big names as above-the-title stars: cult hero Malcolm Mcdowell and bonafide Hollywood legend Harvey Keitel.

It’s a pity, then, that apart from this casting coup, and the sizeable budget, the film is generally unremarkable. That’s not to say it’s bad.

It’s a perfectly serviceable historical drama, and the Sette Giugno riots are certainly a ripe source for the big-screen treatment.

However, director David Ferrario gives the film little directorial flair.

With its choppy editing and bland cinematography, the film seems more televisual than cinematic. This is too bad, as the film has occasional flashes of excellence. The raid of the ‘Daily Malta Chronicle’, for example, is powerfully handled, all shaky-cam chaos that pulses with the fury of the rioters.

There’s also a death scene that packs an unexpected punch. However, these moments only serve to remind you how much stronger the entire film could have been.

Perhaps the key problem with the film comes down to Jean-Pierre Magro’s screenplay. It’s respectful and comprehensive in its telling of events but is narratively unfocused. It jumps around between so many characters that we never have the time to truly invest in anyone’s particular arc.

It’s heartening to see local talent on the silver screen, and the performances from the lead Maltese actors are admirable. Special mention should go to Mikhail Basmadjian as a world-weary father, Marc Carboudin as a charismatic revolutionary, and Chris Dingli as a spiteful police officer.