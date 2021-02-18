Revolut Bank Arrives In Malta, Offering Further Financial Services And Deposit Guarantee Scheme

Revolut, the popular fintech company, is opening its banking service to over 190,000 Maltese customers.

Revolut has operationalised its European specialised banking licence, allowing customers to upgrade to Revolut Bank for additional services, including a deposit guarantee scheme.

“Launching the bank in Malta will provide a greater level of security and confidence for our customers, and will enable us to launch a host of new products and services in the near future”, said Virgilijus Mirkės, Chief Executive Officer of Revolut Bank.

The specialised license allows Revolut Bank to offer limited banking services via its app, in addition to an array of financial services and products offered by the fintech company.

There are currently over 190,000 people in Malta who make use of Revolut, with over 15 million customers worldwide.

Customers are able to upgrade to Revolut Bank via the app.

