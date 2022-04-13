‘Revolutionary’ Impact Of Gender Quotas Will Be Felt In The Future, New PL MP Predicts 

One of the first ever Maltese MPs to be elected to Parliament via gender quota has predicted that the real impacts of the system will be felt in the distant future.

“I was always politically active but, as a girl watching Parliament I could could the number of role models on one hand,” PL’s Naomi Cachia said on ONE TV’s Pjazza this evening. “Let’s not undervalue the impact that the visibility of woman MPs will have in a wider aspect.”

Cachia said that while people may not yet realise the impact that a Parliament in which 28% of MPs are women, she believes it will have a “revolutionary” effect in the future.

“I’m pleased to be part of it and pleased that the PL is once again pushing change forward.”