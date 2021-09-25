Reward Of €4,000 For Information On Egyptian Vulture Believed To Have Been Shot Over Dingli

Earlier this month, the vulture was shot down over Dingli, with the association writing to Prime Minister Robert Abela to say that the bird had cost €50,000 to produce and reintroduce into the wild.

The reward is also being offered to anyone who recovers and returns the bird’s body.

The Italian association CERM is offering a €4,000 reward to anyone who can provide it with the body of the Egyptian Vulture Isabel that was shot over Malta earlier this month.

Isabel, the association said in a statement today, was a young Egyptian Vulture born in June 2021 at the CERM Endangered Raptor Center, in Italy. Together with four more young captive-bred Egyptian Vultures, in August 2021 she was released in southern Italy in the framework of a project funded by the European Union that aims at improving the conservation status of this species, one of the most threatened in Europe.

“In Italy the species is on the brink of extinction and the yearly release of captive-bred Egyptian Vultures is a very important action in order to restock the Italian population,” CERM.

“During her first migration, Isabel arrived in Malta on the 14th of September and then disappeared. Both the information received by local ornithologists and the data received from the GPS Isabel was fitted with indicates that she was probably shot down near Dingli Cliffs between 19:24 and 19:44 (7.24 pm – 7.44 pm).”

CERM said that a lot of time and effort had been devoted to giving birth to Isabel and to “succeeding for her to be adopted by a thoughtful foster Egyptian Vulture, to releasing her into nature”.

“Furthermore, considerable funds have been invested. Some members of the CERM Association, therefore, offer a reward of €4,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to find Isabel’s body and her murderer.”

Anyone who can help the CERM Association is being asked to write to [email protected] with assurances that their anonymity will be respected.

