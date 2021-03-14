Risk Assessment Which Repealed Malta’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Published

Questions have been raised over the government’s decision to rescind a public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 following the public cation of a risk assessment that was light on the required consultation.

The risk assessment, which Newsbook published earlier today, did not include internal or external consultation – and gives little detail as to whether repeal the declaration would have a negative or positive impact.

The documents were signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Health Joseph Rapa, while the official responsible was Dr Corinne Pace.

You can read the full report over here.

Malta first declared a public health emergency on the 7th March 2020, immediately after the country registered its first case of COVID-19. The extraordinary powers were rescinded in June 2020.

The declaration gave Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci extraordinary powers to issue stringent laws to combat the spread of the virus.

Since June 2020, cases have continued to climb and have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a slew of new measures to combat the latest spike, but questions are still being asked whether he should declare a public health emergency.

Abela has refused to do so, explaining to members of the press that he believes that the Superintendent should not be expected to shoulder the burden on her own – and that the government was exercising collective responsibility.

Malta’s active cases currently stand at 3,124 after 268 new cases and 287 recoveries were registered earlier today.

What do you think of the report? Comment below