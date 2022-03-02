Rita Ellul, Murder Victim, Had Filed Two Domestic Violence Police Reports
Rita Ellul, the 49-year-old mother-of-three suspected to have been murdered by her partner in Gozo, had filed two police reports for domestic violence prior to her murder, Lovin Malta is informed.
It allegedly had not been the first time that violence was present in their relationship, with sources saying that reports were previously filed over their four year relationship.
Ellul is suspected to have been strangled by her partner, who is a Ghanian man who is currently in police custody.
View this post on Instagram
Ellul was a mother of three and also a grandmother who was found dead in Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi in Għajnsielem, at around noon on Saturday.
Tributes are pouring in as Malta reels from the shocking news, with Sefora Tabone, her cousin and the woman behind I Am Diego, also sharing a powerful poem dedicated to Ellul, recounting the tears she shed when she heard the horrific news.
Ellul’s daughter also spoke out earlier today, posting a heartbreaking message on Facebook in the wake of her mother’s death.
Share to raise awareness