Rita Ellul, Murder Victim, Had Filed Two Domestic Violence Police Reports

Rita Ellul, the 49-year-old mother-of-three suspected to have been murdered by her partner in Gozo, had filed two police reports for domestic violence prior to her murder, Lovin Malta is informed.

It allegedly had not been the first time that violence was present in their relationship, with sources saying that reports were previously filed over their four year relationship.

Ellul is suspected to have been strangled by her partner, who is a Ghanian man who is currently in police custody.