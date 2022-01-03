River Of Love Distance Themselves From Sliema Murderer: ‘New People Walk In All The Time’

Evangelist Christian fellowship group River of Love has distanced itself from Abner Aquilina, the 20-year-old man suspected of murdering Paulina Dembska in Sliema.

“We do not know anything about this man,” River of Love senior pastor Gordon-John Manche told Lovin Malta. “He was not part of River of Love ever or at any time!”

“We have nothing to do with him in anyway or met with him ever! New people walk-ins come all the time and just like every church we don’t control who visits!”

“We are truly sad and shocked about the news. We pray for the victim’s family and that things will be done with utmost integrity from every side!”

Shortly after Aquilina’s identity was revealed, several people started linking him to the controversial Christian group.

This was after the surfacing of a video taken on New Year’s Eve by an avid River of Love supporter at the beach along with Aquilina.

Dembska’s body was discovered on 2nd January at 6.30am. The national broadcaster, TVM, has claimed that there were signs of violence and sexual assault on Dembska’s body.

The man was arrested soon after in the Balluta area.

Just half an hour earlier, the man allegedly appeared at the Balluta Church, which is close to where Dembska was discovered. He reportedly approached the altar and caused a scene, overturning some seats.

The young man suspected of murdering Paulina Dembska claimed he was a soldier from God working to rid the world of evil during police interrogation, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that Aquilina claimed to be a “soldier of God” when under police interrogation. He claimed to have been receiving “orders from frequencies” he had been hearing in the weeks leading up to the murder.