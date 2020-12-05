Road Closed After Car Overturns In Swieqi, One Man Taken To Hospital

د . إAEDSRر . س

A main road leading to St Julian’s is closed as authorities remove a car that overturned today.

At around 9am, a Peugeot being driven by a 45-year-old Libyan man who resides in St Paul’s Bay overturned on Triq Sant’ Andrija, Swieqi.

The driver has been taken to hospital for medical treatment but it is believed that he did not suffer any serious injuries from the crash.

Authorities have temporarily closed the road to remove the vehicles, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

It is unknown what led to the car overturning. No other vehicles were involved.

This incident comes just days after another car overturned before crashing into three parked cars at the foot of the notorious Xemxija Hill. Infrastructure Malta have pledged to fix some major potholes in Xemxija that may have contributed to the accident.

