Robert Abela And Bernard Grech To Lock Horns In Final Debate Before Election On Wednesday

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech will lock horns in one final debate before election day. The debate will take place on Wednesday 23rd March at 9pm, just three days before election day. The debate will be hosted by Liam Carter, and shown on TVM as well as Radio Malta.

The showdown would be the third of its kind, between the party leaders. The first took place at the University of Malta on 10th March, with some external input from University students who pitched questions to all leaders of political parties fielding candidates in every Maltese district. Whilst eyes were on Abela and Grech as leaders of the largest parties, the debate served as a sound platform for the smaller candidates to make their voices heard. If you missed it, here’s what went down.

The next debate took place six days later, on 16th March at the Chamber of Commerce. It was the first time the nation was able to compare the leaders without external interference. You can click here, should you like an overview of the key takeaways of the debate. With the final debate of the electoral season only two days away, it could be all to play for, as each Party leader would attempt to spur the large proportion of undecided voters, of whom could play a crucial role in this election, in the Party’s favour. Which leader has fared better in debates, thus far?

