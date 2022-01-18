Robert Abela And I Will Work Together: Roberta Metsola Insists Government’s Slurs Are Thing Of The Past

Newly-elected President of the European Roberta Metsola has revealed that she and Prime Minister Robert Abela have agreed to work on a number of issues that are affecting both Malta and the EU as a whole, effectively putting previous stern criticism from government figures on her work behind them.

In the past, several Labour Party figures, including Cabinet members like Minister Silvio Schembri, labelled Metsola a “traitor” for the work she did as an MEP when it came to rule of law issues in the country.

This mostly came during the tenure of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

However, Abela himself did not congratulate Metsola when she was appointed First Vice President, citing differences on the golden passport scheme.

Still, it seems that the intense rivalry between Malta’s two leading parties will be put on the back-burner when it comes to Metsola’s affairs. In truth, all of Malta stands to benefit from having a Maltese voice at the very top of EU structures.