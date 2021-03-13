Robert Abela Beaten To Parliament Rich List Top Spot By Mario De Marco

Nationalist Party MP Mario De Marco was the MP that declared most earnings for 2019, declaring a total of €370,129 in earnings for the calendar year, roughly five times the average earnings declared by all of parliament.

A review of MP’s tax declarations for 2019, shows that the average declared income was €71,240 while the median income was €57,210. Eight of the ten MPs in the top ten highest earners hail from the Labour camp, with De Marco and independent MP Marlene Farrugia making up the other two places.

De Marco, a lawyer, declared €549,690 in gross earnings from his profession in 2019 from which he made a profit after expenses of €338,128. The PN declared a further €5,560 in income from the University of Malta, €23,441 in parliamentary honoraria and allowances and €3,000 listed as additional income.

Prime Minister Robert Abela declared the second-highest earnings, totalling just over a quarter of a million Euro at €252,285 for 2019. €227,254 was derived from his profession, while €25,031 came from parliament.

Abela’s law firm has over the years since Labour returned to power in 2013 been shown to have received a number of direct orders from government agencies. The firm was shown to have been the beneficiary of a €130,000 direct order from the Environment Ministry back in 2019. A parliamentary question from 2017 also revealed that the firm had received more than €500,000 from the Planning Authority and Transport Malta.

Third on the list is Labour MP Manuel Mallia, with earnings for 2019 amounting to €135,841. The lawyer and MP earned €56,165 from his profession, €23,700 from his role as OHSA chairman, and €55,976 for his legal consultancy with the Office of the Prime Minister.

The practise of giving government jobs and consultancies to backbench MPs was described as fundamentally wrong in a report by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler back in 2019 and was also flagged as a cause for concern by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission. Mallia isn’t the only one to declare income from jobs with government entities or ministries.

Labour’s Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Silvio Grixti, Rosianne Cutajar, Alex Muscat and Glenn Bedingfield, as well as the PN’s Toni Bezzina, Robert Cutajar, Ryan Callus, Kristy Debono, Hermann Schiavone and Ivan Bartolo all declared income from jobs with government entities.

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia declared the fourth-highest earnings at €103,168. The lion’s share of her earnings, €75,246 were derived from her profession, €1,205 from business, €3,276 in rent and an MP’s Honoraria of €23,441. Farrugia is a dentist by profession.

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo declared a total income of €101,015 – €64,879 from his company Robert Arrigo & Sons Ltd, €13,208 from his social security pension and an additional €22,928 from his role as an MP.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, former Minister Joe Mizzi, Foreign Minister Evarsit Bartolo, Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, make up the remainder of parliament’s top ten earners, each declaring upwards of €90,000 in earnings during 2019.

Zammit Lewis declared an income of €51,150 from his legal profession and €47,742 from his ministerial salary for a total of €98,892. Earning roughly €2,000 less is MP and former Energy Minister Joe Mizzi, who in 2019 made €56,786 from his ministerial role, €33,629 from his treasury pension and €6,228 from his social security pension.

Mizzi is one of six MPs to have declared income from some form of pension.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo declared €56,785 from his ministerial salary and an additional €33,629 from his treasury pension together with a further €5,335 in social security pension income.

Tenth on the list is parliamentary secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi with a declared income of €90,754. Zrinzo Azzopardi, who was appointed to cabinet in January, declared a net profit from his profession of €41,904 from a gross income of €224,626. His claimed expenses amounted to some 80% of his professional income at €182,7222.

No MP declared any vocational or trade income, while Marlene Farrugia was the only one to have declared income from business activities.

A total of ten MPs had more than one job in addition to their role as MP.

What do you make of these figures?