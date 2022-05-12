Robert Abela Brushes Off Warnings That ‘Tough Times Are Coming’ But Says ‘Courageous’ Investment Decisions Needed
Prime Minister Robert Abela has brushed off concerns that the government will be forced into austerity measures that will make people poorer but said that “courageous” investment-related decisions are necessary to prevent this from happening.
“Some people warned that once the election passed, we would have to increase electricity and fuel prices but that didn’t happen and it won’t happen,” Abela said in Parliament yesterday, referring to the government’s decision to put aside several millions of euro to cushion the impact of energy inflation.
“However, if we intend to keep sustaining this, we must take courageous decisions. We cannot expect to sustain it unless we bring in investment and create new jobs and new opportunities. The economy remains the key.”
Abela remained coy on the type of investments he was referring to but admitted that they might annoy some people.
“We all agree that we need more social housing units but not everyone wants them in their backyard. We all want more gardens in village cores but some people would rather they aren’t built right in front of their home if it means losing parking spaces.”
“When you’re in the decision-making seat, you must constantly face these type of incidents and we will be guided by the principle of listening to people, weighing everything out, but ultimately taking a decision.”
“The people voted us in to take decisions and if you don’t make decisions, the country will stagnate as it did before 2013.”
“If there’s a particular moment in Malta’s history where we must strongly push the economic wheel to sustain our economic recovery, it is now.”
What economic decisions do you think the government should take in the months ahead?