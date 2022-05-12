Robert Abela Brushes Off Warnings That ‘Tough Times Are Coming’ But Says ‘Courageous’ Investment Decisions Needed

Prime Minister Robert Abela has brushed off concerns that the government will be forced into austerity measures that will make people poorer but said that “courageous” investment-related decisions are necessary to prevent this from happening.

“Some people warned that once the election passed, we would have to increase electricity and fuel prices but that didn’t happen and it won’t happen,” Abela said in Parliament yesterday, referring to the government’s decision to put aside several millions of euro to cushion the impact of energy inflation.

“However, if we intend to keep sustaining this, we must take courageous decisions. We cannot expect to sustain it unless we bring in investment and create new jobs and new opportunities. The economy remains the key.”

Abela remained coy on the type of investments he was referring to but admitted that they might annoy some people.