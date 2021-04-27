Robert Abela Calls For Debate On Whether Standards Commissioner Can Be Ex-MP

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for a debate on whether Malta’s Standards Commissioner could have previously served in Parliament.

Responding to questions in a press conference this morning, Abela said that while he thinks scrutiny is important for a democratic society to function, certain reforms could be made in the name of good governance.

“The Standard’s Commission is important in any democracy. But do I believe it should be reformed? We as a government are looking into reforms across the board to strengthen our institutions,” the Prime Minister said.

“I do believe that we need to discuss and debate whether the Standard’s Commissioner can be an ex-Member of Parliament,” Abela added.