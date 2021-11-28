Robert Abela ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About COVID-19 Situation As He Urges Public To Take Booster 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about Malta’s COVID-19 situation but urged the public to take their vaccine booster when it’s their turn.

Interviewed on ONE Radio this morning, Abela said Malta was only able to lift several restrictions because its vaccine campaign has been successful so far, with over 93% of people inoculated.

“Those countries which fell behind in vaccinations were forced to impose restrictions to stem hospital admissions,” he said. “Ours is higher than 93% and ITU numbers have been kept under control.”

With over 110,000 people receiving a COVID-19 booster so far, Abela urged people to keep turning up for the shot.

“The booster is crucial. Adopting a line of thought that we’ve now taken two doses and will stop here would be a fundamental mistake. That’s how we can preserve what we have.”

“I want us to enjoy Christmas with our families, but while getting vaccinated and observing measures such as hand hygiene.”

“The people is complying with the booster dose and I’m cautiously optimistic that if we remain vigilant and responsible, we can preserve what we have.”

The Prime Minister also claimed that on the spot decisions, such as the government’s recent decision to ban travel from six African countries in light of fears surrounding the new Omicron variant, are crucial.

“Taking long or sending out the message that you’re taking a while to decide is the worst possible approach in the pandemic.”