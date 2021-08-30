د . إAEDSRر . س

Robert Abela Condemns Website Spoof Attacks And Calls For Stronger Fight Against Cybercrime

Prime Minister Robert Abela has condemned a spate of spoof articles and emails targeting news websites, politicians and activists, warning such attacks have “no place in society”.

In a statement, Abela said that he himself had fallen victim to a similar attempt on 15th August when emails were sent in his name to some journalists. 

The government’s IT agency MITA was immediately informed.

“The fact that attempts were made to publicly build a number of articles specifically intended at deceiving the public is concerning,” he said.

“While the police investigate, the Prime Minister will ask the National Cybersecurity Committee to utilise the knowledge of its members and the fact that it is composed of all stakeholders, to issue proposals to strengthen the fight against these acts.”

“These acts are not only condemnable but have no place in society.”

Several spoof articles have emerged in recent days, impersonating websites such as Lovin Malta, Newsbook, TVM, StradaRjali and NET, while fake emails which claimed to have been sent by Manuel Delia and PN leader Bernard Grech have circulated.

NGO Repubblika has announced it will hold a protest outside Castille tomorrow evening to condemn these attacks. 

