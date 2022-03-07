Robert Abela Didn’t Accept Invitation To Visit Us – But Bernard Grech Did, MUMN Declare

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has announced that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech will be visiting their new offices after being invited to tour them – but that Prime Minister Robert Abela has not accepted the same invitation.

In a statement, the MUMN said it wanted to inform the public about the invitations ahead of Grech visiting their Qormi premises tomorrow, 8th Tuesday.

“Whereas the Leader of the Opposition accepted the MUMN invitation, the Prime Minister has until now not communicated with the Union whether he’ll be accepting the invitation or not,” they said.