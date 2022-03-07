Robert Abela Didn’t Accept Invitation To Visit Us – But Bernard Grech Did, MUMN Declare
The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has announced that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech will be visiting their new offices after being invited to tour them – but that Prime Minister Robert Abela has not accepted the same invitation.
In a statement, the MUMN said it wanted to inform the public about the invitations ahead of Grech visiting their Qormi premises tomorrow, 8th Tuesday.
“Whereas the Leader of the Opposition accepted the MUMN invitation, the Prime Minister has until now not communicated with the Union whether he’ll be accepting the invitation or not,” they said.
During the meeting tomorrow, party leaders would be shown around their Qormi premises before meeting with the union’s council.
Abela has been conspicuous in his avoidance of certain media events over recent days.
Last week, he spent four days avoiding journalists’ questions, even leaving before questions could be asked of him following a press tour of a new six-bay airplane hangar; the Labour Party later said it was the company’s policy not to allow political questions on their premises.
Abela has ignored all debate requests by media houses, including Lovin Malta, while Grech has accepted.
Do you think Abela should accept all invitations during the 2022 General Election campaign or can he be more selective?