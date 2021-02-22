Robert Abela Discusses Carbon-Neutrality, Civil Liberties And Transport With Pete Buttigieg 

Amongst a number of things, the two Maltese politicians discussed their “vision for the transport sector and our aim to have a carbon-neutral economy.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela has touched base with newly-appointed United States Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg following a phone call between the two earlier today.

Buttigieg, whose father is Maltese, was recently appointed as Transport Secretary under the Biden administration, making him the first openly gay cabinet member in the country’s history.

“Malta’s achievements in civil liberties were also on the agenda,” Abela said about the phone call meeting.

Malta has made some headway in the discussed areas.

According to Minister for Energy Miriam Dalli, the country is on track with its own targets to being completely carbon neutral by 2050.

Malta also has the highest standards for LGBT rights in Europe and legalised gay marriage in 2017.

Moreover, the island is currently undergoing major infrastructural changes to its road networks with projects like the Central Link Project proving ever so divisive for its road-widening measures.

“I look forward to working together to strengthen the relations between our countries,” Abela ended.

