Robert Abela Dismisses Property Bubble Concerns After April 2020 Survey Finds Most Landlords Don’t Want To Invest More
Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed suggestions that Malta might be in a property bubble after a newly-released Housing Authority survey indicated that 82% of landlords are cautious on investing further in the rental market.
“I don’t believe we’re in a property bubble,” Abela said when asked by Lovin Malta about this survey at a press conference today.
To back up his argument, he noted that the value of property sales hit consecutive records since June 2020, when the government temporarily reduced the rate of property transfer tax and stamp duty on property sales to 5% and 1.5% for the first €400,000.
This tax holiday was originally valid for agreements entered into before the end of April 2021 but it was later extended to the end of July.
“This measure had a phenomenal impact,” Abela said. “While we saw austerity around us, we chose to incentivise people instead.”
“This approach led to dividends in the sense that property sales exploded. These are encouraging signs that go against the property bubble thesis.”
A landmark Housing Authority study on the Maltese rental market, published today, included a survey by policy consultant Stefan Cutajar among a random sample of 415 tenants and 365 landlords.
Carried out over 12 days in April 2020, the survey intended to assess the immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private rental market.
Asked back then whether they would consider investing further funds in the rental market, 82% of landlords said they wouldn’t, with the most common reason being that it “wasn’t a good time to invest”.
“One may assume that such levels of scepticism were probably the by-product of the various predictions surrounding a cataclysmic decline in net migration towards Malta and Gozo due to the onset of this novel pandemic, which in itself may be interpreted as an indicator of the high degree of dependency on foreign demand in the local rented housing sector,” Cutajar wrote.
“As described throughout this chapter, contrary to initial forecasts, this predicted exodus of foreign labour did not come to fruition especially with respect to third-country nationals.”
“However, the predicted sharp declines in tourism did in fact alter the playing field in the rental property market, with a significant number of short-term rentals being shifted to the long-let market and directly impacting supply and pricing.”