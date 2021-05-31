Robert Abela Dismisses Property Bubble Concerns After April 2020 Survey Finds Most Landlords Don’t Want To Invest More

Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed suggestions that Malta might be in a property bubble after a newly-released Housing Authority survey indicated that 82% of landlords are cautious on investing further in the rental market.

“I don’t believe we’re in a property bubble,” Abela said when asked by Lovin Malta about this survey at a press conference today.

To back up his argument, he noted that the value of property sales hit consecutive records since June 2020, when the government temporarily reduced the rate of property transfer tax and stamp duty on property sales to 5% and 1.5% for the first €400,000.

This tax holiday was originally valid for agreements entered into before the end of April 2021 but it was later extended to the end of July.

“This measure had a phenomenal impact,” Abela said. “While we saw austerity around us, we chose to incentivise people instead.”

“This approach led to dividends in the sense that property sales exploded. These are encouraging signs that go against the property bubble thesis.”

A landmark Housing Authority study on the Maltese rental market, published today, included a survey by policy consultant Stefan Cutajar among a random sample of 415 tenants and 365 landlords.