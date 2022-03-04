Robert Abela Dodges Journalists, Press Conferences And Debate For Fourth Day Running

Prime Minister Robert Abela has been hiding from the press, refusing to hold a press conference or even take questions from journalists for the fourth day running.

Abela last held a press conference on Monday 28th February, where he refused to entertain questions concerning a controversial property deal involving alleged kidnapper and suspected money launderer, Christian Borg.

Since then, he has refused to entertain the press, instead choosing to speak exclusively at party political activities. On Wednesday 2nd March, Abela visited Junior College, however, the press was not invited with the Labour Party issuing a statement on the event later in the day.

On Thursday 4th March at 4pm, the department of information informed the media that Abela would be visiting SR Technics to inaugurate a new six-bay hangar facility at 5.45pm.

However, Abela once again dodged journalists’ questions, with videos showing him quickly exiting the press event.

Abela is yet to call a press conference today, which usually takes place at around 10am at the Rialto Theatre in Bormla.

Malta’s Prime Minister has been somewhat reluctant to face direct challenges to policy during this election – and while he said he has accepted a debate with PN leader Bernard Grech at the University of Malta, no date has officially been announced.

Abela has also been under pressure over the property deal linked to Borg, which experts have suggested could have been a possible legal loophole to avoid tax exposure.

Borg was recently released on bail over a case that saw a man kidnapped, beaten and threatened.

Borg and several of the men involved in the case are reportedly under investigation for drug smuggling and money laundering.

Meanwhile, he has also been linked to an alleged €3 million racket with Transport Malta officials.

With an election less than a month away, questions must be asked as to why Abela is avoiding debate ahead of the vote.

