Robert Abela Downplays Lack Of Masks At Film Awards: ‘Let’s Focus On Relaxing Measures’

“We cannot do this rashly but through an organised plan.”

“Everyone must follow the COVID-19 rules indiscriminately, the Film Awards and others, but let’s focus our discussion on which measures we should relax.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela played down concerns at how several guests at last weekend’s Malta Film Awards weren’t wearing masks, in breach of COVID-19 rules for events, arguing that discussion should focus on easing pandemic-related restrictions.

Abela refused to state whether he believes COVID-19 rules for classrooms – including mandatory mask-wearing, distancing between desks and constantly open classroom windows – should be eased or not.

“I believe we must keep following the scientific advice provided by the health authorities,” he said when asked for his opinion on classroom rules.

“The authorities led us well in the worst periods of the pandemic but we always maintained a balance between public health and keeping the country moving forwards.”

The Prime Minister reiterated his recent call for global discussion to shift towards treating COVID-19 as endemic like the flu and other seasonal viruses.

“The way things are looking internationally, there’s an element of caution but also a general sentiment that while the virus is here to stay we can keep on living our lives as normally as possible regardless.”

“However, I believe this discussion is only possible because of the vaccine and because our vaccine rollout has been so strong.”

