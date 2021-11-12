د . إAEDSRر . س

Robert Abela Heads To Paris Peace Forum To Take On Fake News And Reforming Capitalism

Malta’s Prime Minister is in Paris to attend the fourth edition of the Paris Peace Forum.

Among the themes set to be discussed during this year’s edition are fake news, the increasing threats against journalists worldwide, achieving equality between men and women and the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other key topics include governing artificial intelligence and reforming capitalism through the impact economy, topics that have become increasingly important to discuss at an executive level.

Abela shared an image from the event, saying that he would be joining global leaders to address these issues being faced internationally. 

This year’s edition will be held from 11th to 13th November.

The speakers are world leaders from across various fields, including US vice president Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Melinda French Gates.

You can watch parts of the talks by following this link.

Will you be following the Paris Peace Forum?

