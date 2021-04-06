Robert Abela Hints That Schools Will Reopen On 12th April Once COVID-19 Measures Are Lifted

Prime Minister Robert Abela has hinted that schools could be first in line to reopen once COVID-19 measures begin to lift on April 11th.

Speaking on ONE Radio, Abela said a “bi-directional” plan to reopen in a staggered manner is being finalised with health authorities.

“We’re finalising measures that will be introduced come 12th April. It won’t be an aggressive reopening but a cautious one, with priority given to education,” he told ONE journalist Edward Montebello.

The new rules, however, will be flexible and more restrictions could be reintroduced depending on the epidemiological situation at the time, the Prime Minister added.

“Our strategy has been successful, thanks to our large intake of vaccines and measures that the Maltese have adhered to,” Abela said, praising frontliners for their work.

“We’re preparing for possibly the most crucial summer for tourism ever, so we need to continue to err on the side of caution in the coming weeks,” he said.

“But I’m optimistic, the scientific evidence is on our side.”

