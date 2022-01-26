Robert Abela Is Accomplice To Glenn Bedingfield’s Tirade Against Malta’s Institutions, PN MPs Warn

Prime Minister Rober Abela is an accomplice to government whip’s Glenn Bedingfield’s tirade against Malta’s institutions in the wake of a police search on former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s home.

“The speeches made by Prime Minister Abela and Glenn Bedingfield show that the government does not truly believe in the institutions of our country, and they’re only interested in ensuring that the institutions solely work against people who are harming the government and its members. This kind of attitude will also mean that the government is not working on getting Malta off the FATF grey list,” PN MP Karol Aquilina said in a press conference.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Bedingfield accused Magistrate Gabriella Vella of breaking the judiciary’s code of ethics for ordering the arrest, also criticising government watchdogs like the Standards Commissioner and the Ombudsman in the process.

Bedingfield’s outburst came soon after Labour Party and Muscat loyalists like One TV Chairman Jason Micallef and former PL MP Joe Brincat issued similar statements in defence of Muscat.

The PN immediately called on Abela to take action but “more than 12 hours have passed, and the Prime Minister has done absolutely nothing”, the PN MPs warned.

“Robert Abela continuously chooses to defend Joseph Muscat and all the abuses that have taken place under his leadership, instead of defending the interests of this country. Today we have a Prime Minister who is a hostage of his predecessor,” Aquilina said.

Robert Cutajar reiterated that Bedingfield’s speeches would not be tolerated anywhere else.

“The Nationalist Party unreservedly condemns the speech given in Parliament. The government could not be bothered with the reputation of this country and as a result, one cannot be rest assured that Malta is being led by a government who prioritises the interests of this country,” Cutajar said.

What do you think of Bedingfield’s outburst?