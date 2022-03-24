Watch: “It’s Crazy” – Abela’s Refusal To Be Grilled By Independent Press Earns Stinging Criticism From Jon Mallia

Popular local podcaster, Jon Mallia, has spoken up about Prime Minister Robert Abela’s continuous refusal to be interviewed or take part in debates with the independent media.

“I requested an interview with Robert Abela multiple times, through WhatsApp, I spoke to his communications team, to his Chief of Staff and made a public appeal”, Mallia said in an episode of Lovin Daily.

Lovin Malta also had multiple requests for interviews or a debate ignored.

When discussing possible reasons for why the Prime Minister has refused to do interviews, Mallia remarked that he is not sure whether “they just do not want to have meaningful conversations where they’re challenged at a deep level”.

Whilst unable to get an interview with the current Prime Minister, Mallia has managed to interview PN leader Bernard Grech and former PL Prime Minister and MEP, Alfred Sant, on his podcast. Disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has also been interviewed recently by different members of the independent media.

“It’s nuts that the independent media is getting more air time with a deposed former prime minister than the current prime minister. The fact that the current Prime Minister refuses to have a discussion with the independent media is simply not on in a modern democracy”.

When asked what he would ask the Prime Minister, should he have the opportunity to interview him, Mallia said that he would like to understand his value structure.

Whilst several candidates from different political parties and across the political spectrum, including several PL candidates, have accepted interviews with the independent media, the Prime Minister has continuously refused and often ignored invitations.