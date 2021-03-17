Robert Abela: Koħħu Refused To Name Sitting Minister Allegedly Involved In ‘Big Job’

Although he didn’t name the crime, it’s believed to be a reference to the failed heist on HSBC’s Qormi headquarters back in 2010.

During his testimony in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case yesterday, Muscat said former Economy Minister Chris Cardona and another sitting minister were involved in a major crime he and his accomplices were involved in some years ago.

“I’m informed that the police commissioner investigated and the witness [Muscat] insisted that he wasn’t going to mention any names,” Abela said when interviewed on ONE Radio today.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he’s informed that convicted murderer Vince Muscat, known as Il-Koħħu, refused to name the sitting minister he claimed was involved in a “big job”.

Sources have suggested that Muscat has claimed that Cardona and the sitting minister were set to get €1 million and €300,000 respectively if the heist was successful.

Muscat, who was a suspect in the case, didn’t name the minister involved and magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit told him to only name people related to the case he was testifying about, which was the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.



However, journalist Manuel Delia has suggested that it could Minister within the Office of Prime Minister Carmelo Abela, who at the time of the attempted heist was a manager at HSBC.

Abela had categorically denied any involvement with the failed heist on HSBC Malta’s headquarters when it first emerged that Muscat was talking to investigators about the issue in 2020.

However, Abela today questioned why PN MP Jason Azzopardi, who is the lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family, didn’t press Muscat further about which minister he was referring to.

“I found it strange that Jason Azzopardi didn’t ask [Muscat] who he was talking about. In my opinion, it was clear that someone intended to keep the allegation vague.”

“The first thing I did after hearing the testimony was to ask the police commissioner to establish who he was talking about. I’m informed that the police commissioner investigated and the witness insisted he wasn’t going to mention any names.”

