Prime Minister Condemns Threats Against Manuel Delia And Has Reached Out To Malta’s Police Commissioner 

Prime Minister Robert Abela contacted Malta’s Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa over grave threats journalist Manuel Delia and others have faced.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a spokesperson at the Office of the Prime Minister said that Abela reached out to Gafa’s office to “ensure that the necessary measures relative to Delia and his family’s safety are taken”.

“The Office of the Prime Minister was informed that the Malta Police was already in contact with Delia and that necessary investigations and actions had already been initiated prior to the most recent assertions.”

The spokesperson reiterated that Abela not only condemns the attacks but is also actively working and consulting on changes that will give more protection to journalists.

The board of the public inquiry linked to the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination has made several recommendations to improve the safety of journalists, including a dedicated police department to deal with such threats. It remains to be seen when and if the recommendations will be implemented.

Delia recently revealed that he will be leaving Malta, after receiving threats from individuals accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“I’m going away for a while, I want to be back as soon as I can. This is my home and where my family is,” Delia told Lovin Malta.

Delia, who confirmed that the European Center for Press and Media Freedom was offering him a “safe stay” abroad, said he began to make arrangements after revelations that main suspect Yorgen Fenech called for a criminal investigation into his reporting and that a spoof website impersonating him had been set up.

