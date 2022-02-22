Robert Abela On Possible Joseph Muscat Election Role: ‘I Don’t Discard Those Who Disagree With Me’

Prime Minister Robert Abela took a cautious stance when questioned whether his predecessor Joseph Muscat will have any part to play in the current election campaign.

“Unlike the Opposition Leader, I don’t discard those who disagree with me,” Abela said in response to a question by Lovin Malta.

He cited comments by outgoing PN MP Mario Galea that people close to the party leadership “made his life hell” and even called out his mental health, forcing him to leave the party.

“What Mario Galea said is shocking… that is not my style,” Abela said.

However, he refused to state whether he has invited Muscat to address a PL activity.