Robert Abela Pledges To Call For Shorter Quarantine ‘As Soon As Enough People Are Boosted’ 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to take a stance in favour of cutting quarantine from the current ten days once the health authorities inform him that “enough” people have been boosted.

“As soon as the health authorities tell me that enough people have got vaccinated and that rules can be relaxed, I will be the first to push for quarantine rules and other restrictions to be relaxed,” Abela said during an interview yesterday to mark his two-year anniversary since becoming Prime Minister.

Malta recently cut its quarantine period from 14 to 10 days, but this is still higher than several European countries, some of whom have cut the isolation period to as low as five days.

Abela defended controversial new rules which will come into force tomorrow, limiting entry to several establishments to adequately vaccinated people, arguing their sole intention is “to give more strength to the vaccine”.

“The closer we get to that percentage of vaccinated people, the sooner we can remove restrictions,” he said.