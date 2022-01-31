Robert Abela Pocketed Further €123,000 On Top Of €17,000 A Month PA Retainer, PN MP Claims

Prime Minister Robert Abela pocketed a further €123,000 in direct orders from the Planning Authority on top of the €1.2 million his law firm earned during a retainer with the government body, MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

Speaking in an adjournment speech in parliament, Azzopardi alleged that Abela earned a further €23,000 in 2015, €15,000 in 2016, €6,000 for translation services in 2016, €39,000 in 2018, and €40,000 in 2019.

“No wonder Abela stands by the ex-Planning Authority head Johann Buttigieg,” Azzopardi said.

The PN MP hinted that Abela was awarded several other contracts in other government-linked entities.

Abela Advocates received remuneration that amounted to €1.2 million between 2013 and 2019, with Times of Malta reporting that it increased from €7,300 monthly (in 2013) to €17,110 (in 2019) over that period.

Additionally, the group also received tens of thousands from the PA for court fees.

A spokesperson for Abela defended the remuneration, attributing the fees to very long hours which also “extended to the weekends”.

The direct order was initially awarded to Abela’s father, former Maltese President George Abela’s firm, in conjunction with planning law expert Ian Stafrace in Abela, Stafrace, and Associates, and the agreement subsequently expired in 2011.

Rather than issuing a renewed call for applications, the PA extended Abela’s agreement.

