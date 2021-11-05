Robert Abela Rejects All Names Bernard Grech Proposed For Broadcasting Authority

Prime Minister Robert Abela has rejected all three names proposed by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech to be the new chair of the Broadcasting Authority.

Instead, Abela appointed Frank Farrugia, who has been chair of the BA for two years.

“Grech proposed three people who enjoy his confidence. These people are people he believes can give the authority the impartiality it needs,” one source said to Times of Malta.

Grech nominated former nationalist MP Franco Debono, Maryanne Lauri and Raymond Zammit, but all three have been rejected by the prime minister.

However, Abela had asked Grech to nominate someone for the role. It is standard procedure that the BA members and chair are appointed by the president in accordance with advice from the prime minister, after having consulted the leader of opposition.

Debono has since thanked Grech for nominating him despite being critical of the broadcasting situation in the last Nationalist administration.