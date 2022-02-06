Robert Abela To Contest Election On Fifth District, Says Race ‘Starts At 0-0’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed he will contest the upcoming general election on the fifth district.

Addressing a political activity in Mqabba, Abela said he wants to give people of the fifth district his word that the government will continue working in the village and its surroundings.

Since Abela has already announced he will contest on the second district, today’s decision means he won’t contest on the sixth district, which he currently represents in Parliament.

“The people of Qormi know I’m one of them, that I grew up with them and worked with them and that I could never forget them,” he said. “However, I want to send the people of the fifth district a strong message that we will continue working here.”

He didn’t give an election date, only confirming it will be held sometime within the next four months.

“I reiterate that it starts at 0-0,” he said.

Abela’s decision to contest the fifth district places him in direct competition with Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and PL MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

It will also see him go head to head with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, who is contesting the fifth district as well as the eleventh.