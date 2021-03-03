Robert Abela Urges Gozitan Farmers To Attract Agritourists And Improve Their Own ‘Viability’
Struggling Gozitan farmers should seek to diversify their activity, such as by opening up their premises to agritourism, Prime Minister Robert Abela has suggested.
Addressing a conference in Gozo this morning, Abela said the government’s vision for Malta’s sister island includes improving the resilience of traditional sectors, such as farming.
It is here where agritourism, which involves attracting tourists seeking to reconnect with nature, comes into play.
“Modern technology can help make traditional activities more viable,” Abela said. “For example, a farm doesn’t only need to be used for farming, but also for quality tourism – the kind of tourism that values traditions and our produce. We already have examples of this in Gozo, but we need more.”
He added that Cabinet recently approved a €4.5 million aid package for the agriculture industry, the details of which will soon be announced by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.
Abela said he wants Gozo to become a model of “the new prosperity” Malta will push towards in the coming years.
This plan includes building offshore wind farms with the capacity of powering the whole of Gozo, making the island carbon neutral in advance of the national EU target of 2050, and using Gozo as a launchpad for an upcoming up-skilling strategy.
Meanwhile, a fast ferry connecting Mġarr (Gozo) and Valletta is set to launch on 1st June, while Abela reiterated the government’s pledge towards building a tunnel to connect the two islands.