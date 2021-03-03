Robert Abela Urges Gozitan Farmers To Attract Agritourists And Improve Their Own ‘Viability’

Struggling Gozitan farmers should seek to diversify their activity, such as by opening up their premises to agritourism, Prime Minister Robert Abela has suggested.

Addressing a conference in Gozo this morning, Abela said the government’s vision for Malta’s sister island includes improving the resilience of traditional sectors, such as farming.

It is here where agritourism, which involves attracting tourists seeking to reconnect with nature, comes into play.

“Modern technology can help make traditional activities more viable,” Abela said. “For example, a farm doesn’t only need to be used for farming, but also for quality tourism – the kind of tourism that values traditions and our produce. We already have examples of this in Gozo, but we need more.”