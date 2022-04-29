Robert Abela Vows: ‘We Have A Responsibility To Deliver Each One Of Our 1000 Proposals’

Prime Minister Robert Abela vowed to realise each one of the Labour Party’s 1000 electoral proposals.

The announcement came from a General Conference on Friday at its headquarters in Hamrun, one that will continue over the weekend.

“Now is the moment of implementation,” Abela said. “We have already started working towards implementing [our proposals].”

“We gave our word that there would be only one condition for the 1000 proposals to become reality. And on 26th March, that condition was met.”

“It is now our responsibility to implement those proposals. We are a party that delivers upon what it promises.”

Addressing the conference, the Prime Minister said that at the top of the state’s priority, is a better environment, better opportunities, and a better quality of life in Malta.

Abela maintained that so long as he holds the title of Prime Minister, the party shall never rest on its achievements and that it will continue to be “the Party that listens”.