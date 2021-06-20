‘Robert Abela Was In Castille With Joseph Muscat, How Could He Not Know What Was Going On?’ Former PL Mayor Asks

A former Labour Party mayor who has joined the PN has little hope for change under Prime Minister Robert Abela, insisting that his working relationship with Joseph Muscat in Castille means he would have been aware of the scandals plaguing that administration.

“Robert Abela was in Castille with Joseph Muscat. He was known to be one of the closest. How could he not know everything was going on?” Charles Azzopardi said in an interview with Xarabank aired on Lovin Malta.

Azzopardi left the Labour Party while Muscat was still Prime Minister – growing concerned after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and an endless line of corruption scandals.

He was challenged by host Peppi Azzopardi over why he has not returned under Abela, who Peppi Azzopardi insisted was doing good work under his tenure.

“Abela is the continuity candidate – you either continue everything or nothing. It was the institutions in our country that worked because people, like civil society and activists, brought it to their attention,” Charles Azzopardi said.

“I would have hoped they would be able to work on their own – not on the orders of the Prime Minister.”

However, Charles Azzopardi said the proof of Abela’s tenure is clear in the government’s attacks against Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, who has been subject to intense criticism, namely government whip Glenn Bedingfield.

He continued to say that Abela’s inaction against key figures like Carmelo Abela and Rosianne Cutajar, despite damning allegations, showed that the Prime Minister would not lead the change the country desperately needs.